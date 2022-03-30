Downtown Detroit Anchor Bar reopening after months-long closure

article

The Anchor Bar in Downtown Detroit is reopening for lunch and dinner next week.

The popular spot for journalists and sports fans that opened more than 60 years ago has been closed since January. When the business reopens April 5 at 11 a.m., it will feature a new menu.

Some new items include the Fried Chicken Sandwich – crispy breaded chicken topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, herb aioli and served with hot, golden French fries and a Baked Mac and Cheese. The new Mac and Cheese is made with Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar and fontina cheeses, topped with Parmesan breadcrumbs and oven-baked to perfection.

The menu will still feature classic favorites, such as the Garbage Can Nachos.

"The Anchor Bar has been a fixture of downtown Detroit’s dining scene for more than six decades, and we look forward to reopening and welcoming our guests again," said Stephanie Prechel, general manager for The Iconic Collection, the hospitality group that owns and operates the bar. "The Anchor Bar is the perfect spot for people to gather and experience engaging, inspiring and real connections, great food and beverage options and personal service."

The reopening week includes a Tigers Opening Day Non-Tailgate on April 8. Starting at 11 a.m., the bar will have drink specials, including $3 shooters, $4 draft beers, and $5 well drinks. There are also TVs to watch the game if you aren't headed to Comerica Park.

The Anchor Bar will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.