Downtown Detroit undergoing multiple upgrades ahead of NFL Draft

Before the NFL Draft kicks off in late April, the City of Detroit is undergoing several changes in preparation.

"The city, NFL, all that – it goes together," said Cedric Sutton, a football fan. "It looks beautiful."

Detroit’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is funding multiple projects ahead of the NFL draft – including brick replacement on Woodward Avenue's sidewalks, upgrades to private parking lots, installment of more signs for navigation, and over 1,000 light pole repairs.

Collectively, DDA has allocated over $5.5 million for the upgrades, a spokesperson told FOX 2.

Parking lots that have a certificate of compliance from the Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department may be eligible for new landscaping planters, trash cans, art murals, benches, and more, according to the DDA.

Detroit is also getting its own 10-foot Hollywood-inspired sign installed prior to the NFL Draft. The sign will be located on the city's east side along I-94, between Wyoming and Central avenues.

"Detroit’s pretty cool right now!" Sutton said. "There’s a lot of people outside, it looks nice."

Michael Yousif, who is also looking forward to the draft, said he will already have a pretty good seat to watch from his high rise office.

"Year after year, I noticed the City of Detroit is being a lot more business in," Yousif said. "A lot more people want to be down here."