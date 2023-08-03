Downtown Plymouth Art Walk vandalized by group caught on camera

Some vandals were caught in the act defacing and destroying artwork on display in downtown Plymouth last Saturday.

It happened at the Plymouth art walk-- which is is meant to get young people interested in art. Police are hoping someone recognizes these suspects-- so they can be held responsible.

The vandalized painting is part of the Plymouth Art Walk by renowned Plymouth artist Tony Roko.

And the Plymouth Police released these close-ups of the suspects.

"They came out of the Post, they cross Penneman, they walked out this alley," said Roko. "This is phase 1 of the art walk. The Pizza Vino Alley, that leads to Fleet Street, they tugged on this piece, but it didn’t give. It was funny because it was almost like a light switch flipped with them."

And then close up on camera —- you can see a couple of kicks —— and then the artwork was ripped off the alley wall.

FOX 2: "How important is artwork for Plymouth or any city really?"

"Extraordinary," said Tansley Stearns, Pres/CEO Community, Financial Credit Union. "You can imagine, my family and my daughter McKenzie, coming down here, we have an amazing evening. And you observe this art and it helps us remember those moments."

The art was found in the nearby parking lot. Too bad because the Plymouth Art Walk is a project to get young people interested in art.

"Our program is really meant to uplift kids and give them a sense of self-worth," said Roko.

"Art is very important, especially in Plymouth- when people walk by that something I like to see," said Ben Coloske.

If you have any information about who these vandals, contact the Plymouth police at 734-453-1234 ext. 219



