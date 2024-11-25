Downtown Rochester 'Lagniappe' returns for the holidays with ‘Big Bright Light Show’

Metro Detroit continues to get into the holiday spirit as the city of Rochester dresses their downtown in thousands of Christmas lights, up and down Main Street.

It was the official start to the holidays in Rochester, as the switch was flipped for the annual Lagniappe and ‘Big Bright Light Show’, which took center stage throughout downtown. There was also a bonus light show as fireworks rocketed into the night sky.

People across the state visited downtown, even coming from East Lansing.

Musicians played the usual holiday classics as Santa himself visited to spread Christmas joy.

If you missed all the fun on Monday, all the lights and excitement will be going on for several weeks throughout the holiday season with many family-friendly events to take part in.

For more information and when to head down and see the beautiful light show, you can visit the Rochester website by tapping here.