Dozens of Quaker granola bar, cereal varieties recalled over salmonella risk

Quaker Oats is recalling dozens of varieties of granola bars and cereals due to possible salmonella contamination.

The products were sold throughout the United States. The company did not specify how long the impacted products were available for, though Halloween-themed granola bars made the list.

See the full list below.

If you have any of the impacted products, throw them away. Quaker is also offering reimbursement for customers who bought the affected products.

Click here to fund out if you qualify.