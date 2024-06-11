DPD: 1-year-old killed after accidentally being struck by family member's car

A 1-year-old girl was killed Tuesday afternoon after accidentally being struck by a family member's vehicle, according to Detroit police.

The incident took place around 2:20 p.m. on Snowden Street in Detroit.

The baby was transported to Sinai Grace Hospital, where she died from her injuries, DPD told FOX 2. The incident is being labeled as an "accidental death" at this time.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects. The family is cooperating.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.