DPD chief: Detroit's improved crime numbers helped by Community Violence Intervention groups

The City of Detroit is creating an Office of Violence Intervention.

According to Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, city leadership including the mayor and city council president are on board with plans to get about $5 million in resources for the next fiscal year.

Bettison says all violent crime - carjackings, homicides and non-fatal shootings are down, and closure rates are up 67 percent.

Hilary Golston, FOX 2: "Why do you think you’re seeing a reduction in violent crime. What’s been the biggest factor?"

"It’s because we do so much," Bettison said. "But I will tell you something that really just jumps out, is Community Violence Intervention."

The groups are now getting an infusion of cash from the Public Safety Trust Fund. These community organizations are working on three to five square-mile areas.

"It helps with the overall reduction of violence," Bettison said.

Community Violence Intervention groups are enjoying success in helping find peaceful solutions between groups and squashing beefs before they escalate.

Hilary Golston: "We’ve seen where the Winans' group Friends and Family was seeing an 83 percent reduction in crime over a quarter one or two see a reduction but the others aren’t.

"Are you seeing definitive data that what they’re experiencing year over year is a decline in violent crime in those areas?"

"I believe so," Bettison said. "For example, Detroit Friends and Family, Greg Winans and his individuals over there. (A) gang area. And I never mention the gangs by name, I'm not going to give them credit like that. But what I will tell you is, they successfully have got the right individuals (who) adjust their plans, and stop retaliatory-type shootings."

Chief Bettison says what sets CVI groups apart in Detroit is they are highly focused on their specific areas. This allows them to identify the one to two percent of individuals who are driving the crime, and they can also help with wraparound services.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison