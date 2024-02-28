DPD Chief James White recognized at White House for historically low Detroit crime rates

Several police chiefs were invited to the White House on Wednesday to share their strategies for reducing crime in their respective cities – one of whom was Detroit Police Chief James White.

"I want to thank President (Joe) Biden for the tremendous honor of being here today," White said in Washington, D.C.

This is White's second invite to the White House to meet with Biden. This time, it was to tout historic lows in Detroit's crime statistics and to explain how the use of Biden’s American Rescue Fund has helped.

"We've got an 18% reduction in homicides (last year), our lowest since 1966," White said.

More money, more staff, better collaboration with the community, and more contributed to bringing the city's murder rate down from the surge of violence that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm just a coach of a very good team that’s out there really delivering every single day," White said.

The current administration has doled out $15 billion to tackle and prevent crime across the country.

"Being in law enforcement is harder than ever, and we expect you to be everything to everybody," Biden said to the chiefs.

The chief had about 5 minutes to speak at the White House on Wednesday, declaring that the crime reduction is not a victory parade – there is still a lot of work to do.

"Growing up poor in Detroit, as kid, you never think you’d have an opportunity like this," White said. "There was a moment that I just paused for a second and thought about my mom and my grandma… if they could see me, hopefully they’re proud of me."