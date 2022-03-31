DPD detective allegedly withheld info leading to innocent man's conviction, due to cartel fears

Investigators are taking a closer look at a double murder case in Detroit from 10 years ago - alleging a detective working the case withheld vital information fearing a Mexican cartel may harm his family in Sept. of 2012. By doing so, it may have led to an innocent man going to prison for the murders.

A teenage girl, Ileana Cueva and a man in his 20s, Miguel Figeroa, were both shot and killed.

"It's almost something out of a TV show," said Steve Dolunt, retired DPD assistant chief. "There may be people who don't believe this kind of thing happens in Detroit - but it does."

Detroit Police Detective Moises Jimenez was assigned the case. Dolunt says Jimenez was assigned many homicides on the southwest side.

"He's a good detective, he's a hard worker, workaholic," Dolunt said. "He's bilingual, and a lot of those shootings down in southwest Detroit, he was your guy."

His case led to a conviction and Alexandre Ansari would spend 6 and 1/2 years in prison for two murders he didn't commit.

In March of 2019 a conviction integrity unit took a second look. Ansari was cleared of the charges by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The claim was the detective in charge, Jimenez, purposely left out information about the real killer with ties to a Mexican cartel. It's alleged he was fearful the cartel would go after family members in Mexico.

"In this particular case, it appears as though he had to make a moral decision - do I let my family die, do I withhold this information - what do I do?"

Jimenez was investigated by the attorney general's office who reviewed the allegations and decided not to press charges. However, other investigators may be taking a second look at the situation.



"I'm blown away," Dolunt said. "The guy was a hard charging detective and I feel bad for all parties."

Last year an attorney for Ansari filed a federal lawsuit against Jimenez and the city of Detroit. That case that remains under investigation by the prosecutor's office.

FOX 2 reached out to the Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Prosector's Office for comment. Both declined to say anything at this time.



In the federal lawsuit they can place a cartel member in the location 20 minutes before the murders and 20 minutes after.

Detroit Police Detective Moises Jimenez, left, Alexandre Ansari.

