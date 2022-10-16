DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash

Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northeast side and discovered that the driver had been shot.

Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.

Investigators said he appeared to have been shot prior to the crash. Unfortunately, he was fatally wounded.

The investigation is ongoing.

