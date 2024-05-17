DPD releases armed robbery suspect photos who targeted woman, her daughter on their porch

article

Photos of two armed robbery suspects have been released by Detroit police in hopes of getting help from the community.

A 36-year-old woman and her daughter were robbed by the two men in the 15300 block of Chapel at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The two approached them from behind while they were on their porch and demanded the woman's purse, then fled.

The first suspect is described as a male, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches with his hair in the style of locs, ski mask, black shirt, and black jogging shorts.

The second suspect is described as a male, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, wearing a beige jogging suit.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or Detroit Rewards.TV

