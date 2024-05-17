DPD releases armed robbery suspect photos who targeted woman, her daughter on their porch
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Photos of two armed robbery suspects have been released by Detroit police in hopes of getting help from the community.
A 36-year-old woman and her daughter were robbed by the two men in the 15300 block of Chapel at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The two approached them from behind while they were on their porch and demanded the woman's purse, then fled.
The first suspect is described as a male, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches with his hair in the style of locs, ski mask, black shirt, and black jogging shorts.
The second suspect is described as a male, 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches, wearing a beige jogging suit.
If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or Detroit Rewards.TV