DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side.

Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police and forced their way into a home in the 6500 block of Longacre St.

Investigators said the suspects were wearing ski masks and all-black clothing. Two people inside the home were assaulted, said police.

Several items including money, a firearm, and cell phones were stolen from them, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

