Detroit man charged with assaulting 5 women at Wayne State University

A Detroit man was charged in connection with the assault of multiple women last week on Wayne State University's campus.

On Oct. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., 58-year-old Frederick Barnett allegedly assaulted multiple women at different locations on Wayne State University's campus.

An 18-year-old Detroit woman was sexually assaulted, and a 19-year-old St. Clair Shores woman, two 19-year-old women from Detroit, and an 18-year-old Detroit woman were touched without their permission, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the identification and arrest of Barnett later the same day.

Barnett is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, and four counts of assault and battery.

He was arraigned Saturday and given a $10,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and house arrest for the CSC charge. He was given a $5,000 bond with a GPS tether and house arrest for the assault and battery charge.

Barnett is not allowed to have contact with the victims or with any college campus including Wayne State University.

"The defendant is alleged to have randomly assaulted these victims in multiple venues on the campus of Wayne State University. This is unacceptable and should never happen on a college campus – or anywhere for that matter. These alleged actions are highly offensive. We look forward to resolving this in criminal court," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Barnett is a registered sex offender after being convicted in 1995 for CSC with a child under 13 and in 2006 for a similar crime.

His Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for Oct. 24 and his Preliminary Examination is scheduled for Oct. 31.

