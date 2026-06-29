Detroit officials look to extend 'Shotspotter' contract amid split opinions in the community

The Brief Police say ShotSpotter technology allows them to do their jobs better, collect more evidence, and respond to scenes faster. It was ShotSpotter technology, not a 911 call, that led police to the scene where a man was fatally shot, and his 7-year-old cousin was clinging to life. However, Detroit resident Aaron Pruitt says ShotSpotter technology allegedly caused Detroit police to question him.



Extending the contract or letting it expire is the question before Detroit City Council regarding the gunshot detection technology called ‘ShotSpotter.’

Big picture view:

The four-year contract expires Tuesday, and Detroit police are pushing for an extension. Police say ShotSpotter technology allows them to do their jobs better, collect more evidence, and respond to scenes faster.

Detroit police have made it clear they often don't get 911 calls.

For example, it was ShotSpotter technology, not a 911 call, that led police to the scene where a man was fatally shot, and his 7-year-old cousin was clinging to life.

"Is it safe to say that without ShotSpotter technology, the kid may have died?" asked FOX 2's Ingrid Kelley.

"Oh, absolutely. I've responded to multiple gunshot wound victims where there was no 911 call," answered Detroit officer Klanke.

However, Detroit resident Aaron Pruitt says ShotSpotter technology allegedly caused Detroit police to question him about gunfire near his home.

"I'm telling them, leave me alone," said Pruitt. "I have nothing to do with it. I had to call my neighbor and my apologies for saying this, but my Caucasian neighbor, for them to leave me alone, for her to tell them I didn't have anything to do with it."

FOX 2 reached out to Detroit police and they are researching the incident. Meanwhile, Pruitt says police later came back to his home to apologize.

What's next:

The Detroit City Council will decide whether the ShotSpotter contract should be extended. The price tag for the extension is a couple of million dollars, and that has one member of the City Council speaking out.

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