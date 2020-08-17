DPD: Son saved mother's life after shooting boyfriend who threatened her with a weapon

"Her son didn't have to do all that man, that's sad. And they hurt his mama because he ain't ever coming back," said Cora.

The son she's talking about is the 14-year-old child of a woman police say had been beat up by her boyfriend, 38-year-old Corey Jackson twice last Friday.

Investigators say he was shot to death by his girlfriend's son after the victim had threatened her with a weapon.

"He didn't deserve that, nobody deserves what had happened to him," said Korey, another one of Corey Jackson's daughters. "Everybody loved him. He didn't deserve that."

"I want the truth to be told, it's so much stuff out here and so many lies, just be truthful - speak facts," Yamisha Jackson, Corey's sister.

According to investigators, things got violent between Corey and his 34-year-old girlfriend early Friday on Oakfield near Eight Mile. Police told FOX 2 she even lost a shoe during the altercation.

When the couple made their way over to Steel Street, about a mile away, police believe Corey was waiting for her, officials say they fought again and he got out of his car with a handgun.

"He assaulted her and then threatened her with the weapon and that's when the suspect fired several shots at him," said Detroit Police Capt. Derrick Maye on Saturday.

Police are calling the 14-year-old the suspect. He allegedly shot Corey, his mom's boyfriend multiple times.

Maye said the son's shooting saved his mother's life.

"That was my one-and-only brother, he will truly be missed and I just want his name cleared. It's three sides to every story," said Yamisha.

People in the neighborhood and police say the couple had a troubled history. Police had been called because of domestic issues in the past and a man who works next door told FOX 2 he often heard them fighting.

"Just yelling and screaming and fighting. They had a fight right here in the driveway all the time," said the man.



According to the Michigan Department of Corrections records, Jackson had a wrap sheet. He pleaded to trying to steal from a vehicle and first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13 years old.

The teen who shot the victim was released after being arrested. The Wayne County prosecutor's office will make the decision on if they plan to charge him, but have yet to do so.