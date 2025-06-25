Dr. Devon Hoover murder: Testimony describes dumping murder weapon, 'Big Money Des'

The Brief Testimony on Wednesday in the prelim involving the murder of Dr. Devon Hoover continued. Desmond Burks - who had a sexual relationship with Hoover - is accused of killing him, stealing from him and stashing the body in his mansion's attic. Witnesses spoke today of helping Burks dispose of the gun and stealing expensive items afterward.



The preliminary exam for the man accused of killing a prominent Detroit doctor continued Wednesday.

The backstory:

It’s alleged the accused killer Desmond Burks had a sexual relationship with Dr. Devon Hoover. Burks is accused of murdering him, then raiding his bank accounts

On the stand a witness testified back in April 2023 that Burks told them he needed to get rid of a gun – and asked them to rent him a hotel room.

Assistant prosecutor: "Did you ever hear him speak of a gun?"

Witness: "Yes, he said he needed to get rid of one. He did say, like, if anybody came looking for him, tell them that I don’t know him."

Burks turned instead to another witness who testified today, for help.

"He asked if he could leave a bag in my house for a couple of days while he went out of town, and I said yes," the witness said.

The witness testified they had rented a car for the defendant and after a few days, the witness went looking for Burks and the car – only to find out Burks was in jail.

Prosecutor: "And what did you discover?"

"That the car was impounded and it had a flag that said 'homicide incident,'" the witness said.

The witness testified they went home and opened the bag that Burks had left.

"At the top of the bag was a black and gray box with Dr. Hoover’s name on it," the witness said. "And inside was a pair of surgical goggles with his name inscribed on it."

But there was more.

"There were some clothes – toothpaste and a 9 millimeter," the witness said. "A handgun."

The witness says they panicked and started getting rid of the evidence - throwing pieces of the surgical goggles in various trashcans, disposing of the gun in a dumpster in Farmington Hills, although they then went back and got it.

Prosecutor: "And what about the clothes?"

"I burned them in the bag in my barbecue pit," the witness said.

The witness added Burks called when he got out of jail and they went together to get rid of the gun in the Rouge River.

Related: Dr. Devon Hoover murder: Accused killer allegedly siphoned $21K from bank account

The gun was believed to have been used to shoot Neurosurgeon Devon Hoover in the head – his naked body found wrapped in a rug and stuffed in an attic crawlspace in his Detroit mansion.

Investigators say Burks laundered money through Hoover’s cash App – ordering Cartier glasses with his credit card – stealing his wallet, phone, and watches.

Prosecutor: "And what did he say about that watch?"

Witness: "He said that's big money."

Prosecutor: "He said that’s big money?"

Witness: "A big money watch, yeah."

Prosecutor: "And was he showing it off?"

Witness: "Yes."

Prosecutor: "And did he say 'Big Money Des'?"

Witness: "Yes."

The preliminary exam continues Thursday.