Voters approve Detroit Zoo millage renewal

The ballot measure to renew the Detroit Zoo's millage has been approved by voters in all SE Michigan counties.

Big picture view:

Residents in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties all decided to renew the millage by an average of 70 percent of the vote.

The millage which was first approved in 2008 for the zoo was for 10 years at 0.1 mill property tax millage for the Zoological Authority Millage. (10 cents per $1,000 of taxable value).

About $8.8 million will been collected in the first year and go towards maintenance and operations at the 125-acre park with no tax increase.

HOW THEY VOTED

By the numbers:

The millage proposal vote results broken down by county

Wayne County voters approved the measure by 73.5 percent of the vote

Oakland County voters approved the measure by 70.6 percent of the vote

Macomb County voters approved the measure by 69 percent of the vote

For a homeowner with a house worth $200,000, the average cost will remain $10 a year, according to those advocating for the renewal.

Dig deeper:

Renewing the millage will help the Detroit Zoo care for more than 2,000 animals and 200 different species, advocates say.

Funding also goes toward educational opportunities and field trips for children in Southeast Michigan.

The Zoological Authority also funds the Belle Isle Nature Center, a five-acre facility focused on showcasing native Michigan wildlife, bird viewing, and has interactive indoor spaces.

Other Races

Voters across Southeast Michigan cast ballots in other races. For a breakdown of results GO HERE.