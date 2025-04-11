Drag racing spectators arrested for fleeing Detroit police, weapons charges
FOX 2 - A drag racing bust led to two suspects arrested - one on weapons charges and the other facing fleeing and eluding charges, Detroit police said on Friday.
The backstory:
Ishmel Stone, 20, of Westland was charged with felony fleeing and eluding fourth degree and Keshawn Davis, 20, of Westland, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
On April 7, the suspects were spotted in the area of Oakman and Linwood spectating at drifting and drag racing by the Commercial Auto Theft Section inside an orange Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Five people were inside and cited for drag race spectating with two arrests also being made.
A pistol and long gun were recovered from Davis with an ammunition drum attachment as well, shown in evidence photos.
Photo credit: Detroit police
The Source: Information for this story was taken from the Detroit Police Department's page on X, formerly Twitter.