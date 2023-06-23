Dramatic video captures daytime shooting that left 2 injured, 5 arrested in Livonia

Two people were injured in a brazen afternoon shooting in Livonia on Friday, with five suspects arrested.

Viewer video captured a confrontation followed by 10 gunshots as two armed people shot at a white Dodge Ram from their front yards. The incident happened near Seven Mile and Inkster Road in the 19000 block of Rensellor.

A juvenile boy was shot in the foot and a neighbor was grazed by a bullet, according to Livonia police, which said the altercation revolved around a custody dispute.

The child’s father, who lives on Rensellor, and the child’s mother, who had arrived at the location with family and friends got into the altercation which erupted into gunfire.






