Driver charged in crash killing woman, injuring husband after speeding through stop sign

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The Brief Diontay Cobb is charged with causing a crash killing a woman and injuring her husband. The Detroit man allegedly was driving over 60 miles an hour on a residential street and went through a stop sign. The crash took place last Friday on Belleterre, north of Grand River, in Detroit.



A Detroit man was charged for killing one person and injuring a second in a reckless driving crash last Friday.

The backstory:

Diontay Cobb is accused of driving over 60 miles per hour and going through a stop sign crashing into a vehicle at Belleterre and Collingwood that night.

Investigators say Cobb was going 35 over the speed limit in a Dodge Durango when crashing into a Chevrolet Malibu at 7:39 p.m.

Cobb was arrested at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, John Benson and his wife, Beatrice Benson, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Benson later died from her injuries.

Cobb was arraigned on July 13. He is charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and habitual offender, fourth offense.