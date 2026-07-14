Driver charged in crash killing woman, injuring husband after speeding through stop sign
FOX 2 - A Detroit man was charged for killing one person and injuring a second in a reckless driving crash last Friday.
The backstory:
Diontay Cobb is accused of driving over 60 miles per hour and going through a stop sign crashing into a vehicle at Belleterre and Collingwood that night.
Investigators say Cobb was going 35 over the speed limit in a Dodge Durango when crashing into a Chevrolet Malibu at 7:39 p.m.
Cobb was arrested at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle, John Benson and his wife, Beatrice Benson, were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Benson later died from her injuries.
Cobb was arraigned on July 13. He is charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and habitual offender, fourth offense.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Detroit Police Department.