Driver charged for assaulting Warren police, fleeing during traffic stop

A 27-year-old driver was charged after a traffic stop escalated into a fight with police and a car chase, injuring one officer.

Romero Austin-Folson of Detroit was charged with one count of fleeing and eluding in the third degree, which is a 5-year felony, and two counts of assaulting and resisting an officer, a 2-year felony, according to a release from the Warren Police Department.

The incident took place just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Officers in a fully-marked patrol pulled over Austin-Folson for a license plate violation in the area of Eight Mile and Ryan Road in Warren. The suspect was driving a gold Chevy Malibu.

"The driver was uncooperative and began to fight with officers as they went to have him exit the vehicle," Warren police stated.

Austin-Folson did not get out of his car and instead fled from police, hitting an officer who responded to the scene as backup, police said. A car chase then ensued through multiple streets in Detroit before the driver pulled over in the area of 8 Mile near Russell.

(Provided by the Warren Police Department)

Austin-Folson continued to fight with officers after stopping. He was eventually tased and taken into custody, Warren police said.

Several other officers also responded to the scene. One of those officers, with his lights and sirens going, was struck by a silver Nissan Altima that did not yield.

The driver was cooperative with investigators on the scene. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident.

The suspect was arraigned in the 37th District Court – where a not guilty plea was entered. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety only; he was ordered with a steel-cuff GPS tether should he post bond.

"Austin-Folson shows multiple open suspensions on his driver’s license and prior contacts for flight from the police," according to police.

Both officers involved are in good condition and did not need medical attention. No pedestrians or other drivers were injured during this incident.