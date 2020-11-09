Driver charged with alcohol-related crash killing 2 construction workers on I-94

A 29-year-old Belleville woman has been charged in a suspected alcohol-related crash that killed two construction workers on I-94 on Nov. 7.

Ryann Danielle Musselman was arraigned for operating while intoxicated causing death in Washtenaw County Court on Monday. The crash killed two 23-year-old Lansing men on eastbound I-94 near Harris Road at 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Victims in the crash were Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aerealies Rose. Both died at the scene.

