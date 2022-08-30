Driver crashes into train while running from Michigan State Police troopers

A driver crashed into a train while running from Michigan State Police troopers Monday night in Saginaw.

Police said they tried to stop a vehicle that was registered to a felon who had warrants around 10:15 p.m. in the area of 12th and Annesley streets.

The driver fled and was chased by police until he crashed into a moving train near 17th and Janes streets. The vehicle was dragged by the train for a short distance.

The 50-year-old Saginaw man driving suffered minor injuries, and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

Police said they found a stolen handgun and suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle.

The man was arrested on several outstanding felony warrants, felony weapons charges, possession of suspected crack cocaine, resisting and obstructing arrest and fleeing and eluding.