Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout

A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday.

Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.

The driver, a 40-year-old Lansing man, and two other people, suffered minor injuries. They were all wearing seatbelts, police said.

The rotor hit the windshield of another vehicle. A 52-year-old Casco man driving that vehicle and his wife were not hurt.