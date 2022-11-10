Driver critically injured after pickup truck rear-ends stopped car on I-94

article

The driver of a sedan was critically injured after a pickup truck that was traveling recklessly rear-ended the victim, causing massive damage to the car.

The crash happened early Thursday morning around 6:50 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to I-94 in Romulus for reports of an injury.

Police found the remains of the victim's car in the north ditch of the freeway. The back of the vehicle was a mangled mess of car parts after it was struck by the truck.

A preliminary investigation from police found the suspect driver was traveling in a Chevy pick-up truck and was driving recklessly.

Traffic was stopped in the right lane to enter I-275 when the truck crashed into the vehicle located at the back.

The driver suffered critical injuries while the suspect in the pick-up truck was not hurt.

The incident shutdown westbound I-94 near Wayne Road.