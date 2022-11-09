Man sentenced to 6+ years for putting pipe bombs at northern Michigan cellphone stores

article

A man who left pipe bombs at northern Michigan cell phone stores and put threatening letters at cell towers was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison.

The 75-month sentence comes after authorities say John Douglas Allen, 76, of Whittemore, placed a United States Postal Service box with black tape on it and a wire coming out of it outside an AT&T Store in Sault Ste. Marie on Sept. 15, 2021. Later that evening, he placed another USPS box with black tape on it and a wire coming out of it outside a Verizon Store in Cheboygan.

(Photo: FBI)

Officials said the two devices were examined by the FBI laboratory Explosive Unit, which concluded that the two devices were improvised explosive devices (IEDs), otherwise known as pipe bombs.

Both pipe bombs contained shrapnel and a note demanding $5 million.

(Photo: FBI)

The boxes had "CMT" written on them. "Handcuff Johnny" was written on one box and "HJ" was written on the other. The boxes also said it was the "last warning" and the next time would be during "business hours."

Using surveillance video of the man who placed the boxes and footage from the Mackinac Bridge, authorities were able to track down Allen, according to court filings. A van captured on camera had a dealership emblem that helped lead investigators to Allen's home.

Over the summer, Allen pleaded guilty.

Allen also pleaded guilty to placing threatening letters addressed to telecommunications providers at cell towers located in the Upper Peninsula.

(Photo: FBI)

The letters demanded that "telecommunication containing immoral content must be stopped," including porn and cursing. The letters also demanded a $5 million payment within 180 days, according to court filings. They were signed by the Coalition for Moral Telecommunication (CMT), an alleged group that claimed to reach 27 states, according to a photo of a letter provided by the FBI.

"This defendant sought to use terror, threats, and bombs to scare ordinary people going about their business," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "We will not tolerate individuals who use fear to try to line their own pockets."

Allen told investigators that despite what the letters said, he was actually working alone and there was no CMT group. According to court filings, he said he had purchased the supplies to make the bombs about a year ago and had to work up the courage to actually place them.