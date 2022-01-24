Driver dead after losing control on I-96, hitting overpass support in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver died after losing control on I-96 in Detroit and hitting an overpass support Sunday.
Michigan State Police said the driver was on the westbound local lanes of I-96 when he drove up the embankment and hit the Burt Road overpass support just after 4:15 p.m.
The vehicle struck the support on the driver's side near the B pillar, crushing the vehicle in more than one foot, police said.
The driver was extricated and taken to Sinai Grace where he was pronounced dead.
