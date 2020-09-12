Driver dead, passenger in critical condition after Gratiot and Westphalia shooting

One person is dead after a shooting that happened Friday night around 11:15 in the area of Gratiot and Westphalia.

Police say it is alleged that the driver, a 32-year-old man, and the passenger, a 26-year-old man, were driving a black Dodge Durango, when a white mini-van pulled alongside them and someone inside fired shots.

Generic image of police lights.

The driver was shot and was pronounced dead.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police have no information on the suspect at this time.

Anyone who may know anything is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.