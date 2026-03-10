Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Lions re-sign CB Rock Ya-Sin, Teddy Bridgewater

Published  March 10, 2026 7:17pm EDT
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit
PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) in action in the second half during the game between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles on November 16, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

FOX 2 - The Lions started off Tuesday by signing a new No. 2 running back in Isiah Pacheco - but didn't stop there.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is re-signing with Detroit on a one-year, $4 million deal, according to published reports.

Meanwhile, the Lions settled on a backup for quarterback Jared Goff by signing Teddy Bridgewater.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Teddy Bridgewater #12 of the Detroit Lions throws the ball against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Ya-Sin, 29, appeared in all  17 games last season and started six. The NFL veteran had 47 tackles and nine pass break-ups. 

Bridgewater, 33, returns for his third stint on the Lions in a reserve role.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Rock Ya-Sin #23 of the Detroit Lions defends in pass coverage during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Detroit LionsSports