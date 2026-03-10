Reports: Lions re-sign CB Rock Ya-Sin, Teddy Bridgewater

article

The Lions started off Tuesday by signing a new No. 2 running back in Isiah Pacheco - but didn't stop there.

On the defensive side of the ball, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is re-signing with Detroit on a one-year, $4 million deal, according to published reports.

Meanwhile, the Lions settled on a backup for quarterback Jared Goff by signing Teddy Bridgewater.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 18: Teddy Bridgewater #12 of the Detroit Lions throws the ball against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Expand

Ya-Sin, 29, appeared in all 17 games last season and started six. The NFL veteran had 47 tackles and nine pass break-ups.

Bridgewater, 33, returns for his third stint on the Lions in a reserve role.