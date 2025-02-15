Driver detained in critical injury crash on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a two-car crash that critically injured one of the drivers.
What we know:
Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, officers responded to a car crash near Lonyo and John Kronk.
Detroit police say they detained the driver of a GMC Sierra. The driver of a red Chevy Cobalt suffered critical injuries.
This crash is still under investigation by the Detroit Police Department.
What we don't know:
Detroit police did not say what caused the crash or why the driver of the GMC Sierra was detained.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Detroit Police Department.