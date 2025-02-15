Driver detained in critical injury crash on Detroit's west side

The Brief The Detroit Police Department is investigating a two-car crash One person was critically injured in the crash Police detained another driver at the scene



Detroit police are investigating a two-car crash that critically injured one of the drivers.

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, officers responded to a car crash near Lonyo and John Kronk.

Detroit police say they detained the driver of a GMC Sierra. The driver of a red Chevy Cobalt suffered critical injuries.

This crash is still under investigation by the Detroit Police Department.

What we don't know:

Detroit police did not say what caused the crash or why the driver of the GMC Sierra was detained.