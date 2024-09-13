MSP trooper hurt in crash that crushed patrol vehicle on NB I-75; all lanes closed at Allen

A Michigan State Police trooper and another person suffered injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV on I-75 on Friday morning.

The trooper had a semi pulled over on northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park around 8:40 a.m. Details are limited currently, but it appears the driver of an SUV rear-ended the patrol vehicle, forcing it into the back of the semi. It's unclear if the trooper was inside or out of their vehicle when it was struck.

As of 9:15 a.m., the freeway is closed at Allen. Drivers can re-enter I-75 at Dix-Toledo.

