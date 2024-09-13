Expand / Collapse search

MSP trooper hurt in crash that crushed patrol vehicle on NB I-75; all lanes closed at Allen

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  September 13, 2024 9:20am EDT
Driver crashes into MSP trooper on I-75

A Michigan State Police trooper was hurt when a driver hit them during a traffic stop on I-75 in Lincoln Park on Friday morning. Chopper video showed the aftermath of the violent crash.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper and another person suffered injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV on I-75 on Friday morning.

The trooper had a semi pulled over on northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park around 8:40 a.m. Details are limited currently, but it appears the driver of an SUV rear-ended the patrol vehicle, forcing it into the back of the semi. It's unclear if the trooper was inside or out of their vehicle when it was struck.

As of 9:15 a.m., the freeway is closed at Allen. Drivers can re-enter I-75 at Dix-Toledo.

