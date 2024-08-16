Driver eating chicken wings rear ends MSP patrol vehicle in Detroit

A 73-year-old man was attempting to eat his chicken wings while driving when he rear ended a Michigan State Police vehicle on Wednesday.

The driver, from Detroit, rear ended a Metro South trooper who was stopped in the left center lane for a red light around 3:15 p.m., traveling southbound on the John C. Lodge Service Drive at West Grand Boulevard, according to the MSP Second District on X.

No one was injured, police said. The vehicles involved sustained minor damage.

"It is important to remember to focus on driving when behind the wheel." said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in the release. "Driving distracted, in this case, eating wings, is a risky driving behavior that leads to preventable crashes."

The driver was issued a citation for the incident.