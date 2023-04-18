Driver flees after hitting victim working on broken-down vehicle on I-94 in Macomb County

Chesterfield Township police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled after striking a person working on his broken-down vehicle along I-94 Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found the victim sitting inside his vehicle on the shoulder near 21 Mile Road after being hit. Police said the Sterling Heights man suffered significant injuries. He has since been released from a hospital.

The at-fault driver may have been in a 2022 Ram 1500 pickup truck that would have passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-949-3829.