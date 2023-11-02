Driver flees after hitting woman on Telegraph in Redford Township

A driver who fled the scene after hitting a woman in Redford Township is wanted.

The 53-year-old victim was crossing southbound Telegraph near Plymouth when she was struck around 6:30 a.m. Oct. 27. She is still undergoing treatment for the injuries she suffered.

Police said the driver, who was in a black SUV with chrome rims and chrome trim on the side, kept going. The vehicle, which may be a GMC Envoy, should have front-end damage on the driver's side, including a broken headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-387-2560.