Driver hit, killed by SUV after losing control on Van Dyke in Warren

A driver died early Wednesday after police say he lost control and went into the path of another vehicle in Warren.

What we know:

According to police, the victim was traveling north on Van Dyke near Civic Center around 6:20 a.m. when he lost control and was hit by a Dodge Durango being driven south on Van Dyke.

The man, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman driving the Durango suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

As of 7:30 a.m., Van Dyke remains closed between South Civic Center Boulevard and Kennedy Circle North.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what caused the man to lose control, and police are working to determine if drugs, alcohol, or a medical condition played a role.