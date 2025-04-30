Driver hit, killed by SUV after losing control on Van Dyke in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver died early Wednesday after police say he lost control and went into the path of another vehicle in Warren.
What we know:
According to police, the victim was traveling north on Van Dyke near Civic Center around 6:20 a.m. when he lost control and was hit by a Dodge Durango being driven south on Van Dyke.
The man, believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman driving the Durango suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
As of 7:30 a.m., Van Dyke remains closed between South Civic Center Boulevard and Kennedy Circle North.
What we don't know:
It is unknown what caused the man to lose control, and police are working to determine if drugs, alcohol, or a medical condition played a role.
The Source: Warren police provided a press release with details about this crash.