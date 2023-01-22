Driver in critical condition after crash on I-94 freeway in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that left a woman in critical condition.



The crash happened early Saturday morning on I-94 Freeway and Cadieux in Detroit.

According to police, a 34-year-old female driver in a Chrysler 300 made an abrupt stop in the center lane of the freeway.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado attempted to swerve around but was unable to avoid the Chrysler 300, police said.

The Silverado struck the rear end of the 300 and overturned in the left lane. The driver of the 300 was transported to a local hospital by EMS and is currently listed in critical.

The driver of the Silverado refused treatment at the scene.

READ MORE: Driver killed after being ejected during crash on I-696 in Oakland County