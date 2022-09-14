Driver killed after pulling in front of semi-truck on Telegraph in Bloomfield Township

A crash with a semi-truck killed a driver in an SUV on Tuesday night in Bloomfield Township.

Police said the SUV driver tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road from southbound Old Telegraph Road around 9:30 p.m. The semi had the right of way, and the SUV driver did not yield.

The semi hit the vehicle on the driver's side, sending it across the road and into a wooded area. The driver was found dead in the vehicle, while the semi driver was not hurt.

Read Next: Warren man killed after pickup turns in front of motorcycle

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.