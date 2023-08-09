Driver killed in I-75 crash after hitting stopped semi-truck

article

A man was killed in a fatal traffic crash on I-75 Wednesday from hitting a semi-truck stopped in traffic.

The driver was southbound on I-75 at Mack when they hit the truck at 1 p.m. this afternoon. Detroit EMS transported the driver to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries according to Michigan State Police.

The truck driver was not injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said the crash was preventable.

"We continue to ask drivers to leave plenty of space between them and the vehicle in front of them," he said. "This will allow time to stop and prevent crashes like this one today."

