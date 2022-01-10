Driver loses control on icy US-23, hits Michigan State Police trooper

article

A driver hit a Michigan State Police trooper after losing control on northbound US-23 on Saturday night.

The trooper was investigating a crash near Spencer Road in Livingston County at 10:36 p.m. when the driver, who was traveling too fast on icy roads, lost control. Police said the driver rear-ended trooper's vehicle and was issued a ticket.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated released from a hospital. The driver who caused the crash was not hurt.