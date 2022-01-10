Driver slams into MSP patrol car while merging onto I-696 in Madison Heights

article

A driver crashed into a Michigan State Police patrol car Sunday while getting onto I-696 in Madison Heights.

Police said the at-fault driver was merging onto eastbound I-696 from Dequindre at 7:20 p.m. when she hit the car as the trooper worked a crash scene.

The driver told police she was looking away as she attempted to merge into traffic and tried to brake before hitting the police car. However, police said there were no signs of brake marks before the crash.

The driver was not under the influence, police said.

She was not hurt, and the trooper suffered minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.