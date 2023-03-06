Driver of Dodge muscle car shot at vehicle after brake-checking them on I-75, police say

A road rage incident on I-75 in Oakland County led to someone being shot at over the weekend.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident after getting a call from a driver who said they had been going 60 mph in the middle lane near 14 Mile when another car got combative with them.

Preliminary information from the scene identified the other car as an older white Dodge Charger or Avenger that started "road raging" before brake checking the driver.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday night.

The two cars continued their feud on the road before ending up next to each other.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge then opened his window and pointed what the caller thought was a gun.

"He heard a pop and continued driving," said state police on social media.

The caller didn't get a license plate and there was no damage to the vehicle.

Lt. Mike Shaw chastised the behavior, saying "it is not worth engaging in behavior that would risk other peoples lives."

No suspect driver has been identified.