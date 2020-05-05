Driver opens fire on truck driver's cab in Southfield freeway road rage shooting

A road rage shooting left truck driver Jim Boggis thankful to still be alive Tuesday morning.

"He pulled even with my truck and shot three times," he said.

Boggis was not hit, but at 6 a.m. he was driving northbound on Southfield freeway near Seven Mile when the driver of a maroon Pontiac G6 got enraged at not being able to merge right away due the truck.

"The gentleman came down the entrance ramp from McNichols and I could not move over to give him room," Boggis said.

The suspect eventually got on the freeway, then sped up to the exit ramp at Seven Mile to pull even, and opening fire with a gun.

Of the three shots, two casings hit the cab of the truck, but somehow missed Boggis inside - missing his head by inches. State police are still looking for the suspect.

Boggis said the video inside his cab, shows all of it. That video is still with the Michigan State Police which is using it to investigate the shooting.

Boggis has been working for AD Transport express for about six years. On this day, his job was to drive to Oak Park and deliver olive oil.

"I think there's a lot of people that have anger management issues," he said.

