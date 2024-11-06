Driver pulled from vehicle, punched after making 'offensive hand gesture' at another driver in Ann Arbor

Police in Ann Arbor are searching for a driver who assaulted another driver during a road rage incident early Wednesday.

The victim told police they were stopped behind a vehicle at a blinking yellow light at the intersection of Main and Madison around 1 a.m. The stopped driver was not moving, so the victim "made an offensive hand gesture" at the driver.

The other driver then got out of their vehicle and pulled the victim from their vehicle. Police said the suspect punched the victim in the face and threatened them with what the victim believes was a handgun.

Related article

The suspect then fled south on Main in a silver sedan. Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Police described the assault as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.