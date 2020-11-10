Driver rear-ends motorcyclists in Detroit late Monday, killing one and hospitalizing another

Detroit police have taken a 25-year-old man into custody after he crashed into two motorcycles late last night, killing one driver and hospitalizing another.

Around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, a silver Chevy Impala was driving down Schaefer when he rear-ended two women in separate motorcycles.

The wreckage of two motorcycles hit while waiting to turn left on Schaefer. One of the victims died as a result of the crash.

The women, ages 53 and 46, were transported to local hospitals by medics, where the older victim died.

The crash, happening in the 14900 block between Lyndon and Fenkell, happened when the two motorcycles were in the turn lane waiting to go left.

Photos from the scene show wreckage sprayed all over the street. The Chevy also sustained damage to its front right side where the headlight was busted.

The second victim remains in critical condition.

Detroit police took the driver of the sedan, only identified by his age and gender, into custody as they continued to investigate.

Police are asking for any information from people who saw the crash to call the department's Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260.