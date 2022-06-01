Driver refuses to cooperate with investigation after reporting alleged freeway shooting on I-696

A woman claimed her vehicle was struck by a bullet on I-696 but decided not to cooperate with the investigation after reporting it.

Police said the driver told them she was between two vehicles that were road raging on eastbound I-696 near the Lodge in Southfield at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman said a suspect in a Dodge Charger shot at an SUV, and a bullet hit her windshield. However, police said there were no bullet holes on her vehicle or windshield.

Police closed the freeway to look for shell casings, but none were found. The case was closed because of the lack of evidence and cooperation.