Driver reports being shot at on I-94 in Detroit; no injuries reported

The Brief Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver reported being shot at while traveling on Interstate 94. Two bullet holes were later found on the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. A search of the freeway did not turn up any evidence.



Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver reported being shot at Saturday night while traveling on eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit.

The incident was reported around 10:35 p.m. between I-75 and Chene Street, according to police.

The backstory:

Investigators said the driver called 911 and later met troopers at the main entrance to Comerica Park, where he reported that another vehicle opened fire on him while driving.

The driver told police he was traveling in the right lane when a Dodge Charger in the center lane ended up alongside his vehicle. The front passenger window of the Charger rolled down, and the driver said he saw a muzzle flash.

The victim exited I-94 at Mt. Elliott Street, while the suspected vehicle continued eastbound, police said.

Two bullet holes were later found on the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A search of the freeway did not turn up any evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.