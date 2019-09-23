Driver runs red light, hits mother and 11-year-old son in crosswalk

A driver was arrested Monday for running a red light and hitting a mother and her son on Detroit's east side.

Police say around 7 a.m., they were hit by a pickup truck walking the crosswalk at Morang and Kelly.

"There were a lot of cops. ... They blocked the entrance of the gas station," said gas station clerk Walleed Rageh.

The 11-year-old boy is in critical condition and his 39-year-old mother is in temporary serious condition. Rageh says police were on scene for hours collecting evidence.

After hitting the mother and son, the driver of the pickup truck kept driving, but had issues with his truck and had to stop. The 52-year-old driver was arrested and taken into custody

Those who are familiar with the area say this intersection is no stranger to accidents.

"They don't stop. They see the light turn yellow, they keep going," Rageh said.

Some also argue that more lights are needed in the area primarily when students are waking to school.