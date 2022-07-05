Driver shot at after cutting man off while getting onto I-94 from Southfield Freeway

A driver said she was shot at during a road rage incident Monday night in Metro Detroit.

The driver told police she was on northbound Southfield Freeway getting onto the ramp to westbound I-94 at 10:40 p.m. when she cut another driver off. She said the two started arguing after that.

While behind her, the driver said the man stuck his hand out of his vehicle window. She told police she didn't see a gun, but she did hear gunshots.

One of her tires was damaged, and police recovered bullet fragments from it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.