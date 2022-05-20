Innocent bystander struck during Garden City road rage incident dies

The woman injured in a Garden City crash following a suspected road rage incident Thursday night has died, the medical examiner's office confirmed.

The victim was parked in her car when she was struck by a pickup truck at an intersection of Middlebelt and Maplewood, police said.

According to a Garden City police sergeant and several witnesses, the wild scene started when two vehicles were driving aggressively near Cherry Hill, which escalated to shots being fired early Thursday evening. When the suspect vehicles reached the intersection, the black Dodge pickup truck crashed into a blue subcompact sedan that the woman was sitting in.

She was rushed to a hospital in serious condition at the time.

Police said they got multiple calls about the road rage before more came in reporting a major wreck.

Witnesses say they heard about 10 gunshots before seeing the crash.

Police said the driver of the truck, which had bullet holes in it after crashing, initially fled the scene on foot. He was later found by police.

A black Dodge pickup truck with bullet holes visible struck a blue subcompact sedan that was an innocent bystander.

Witness Randy Taylor spoke to the driver of the black Dodge Ram who claimed he was being pursued by the shooter.

RELATED: Road rage incident ends in shots fired and a crash in Garden City

"(I said) 'Are you okay?' (he had) blood and other stuff like that, he said ‘I need my phone,’" Taylor said. "I said ‘What was going on here? I heard gunshots.' He said ‘They were chasing me. That's why I was on the phone, 911.'"

Police haven't released a description of the other vehicle involved in the incident. The driver remains at large.

Advertisement

If you have any information on the incident, call Garden City police at (734) 793-1700.