Driver stops MSP trooper on Southfield Freeway, says they were involved in 'shooting incident'
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating after a driver flagged down a Michigan State Police trooper on the Southfield Freeway to tell them they were involved in a "shooting incident" Friday.
The trooper was stopped on the southbound side of the freeway near 7 Mile in Detroit at 1:05 p.m.
Southbound Southfield Freeway is currently closed at 8 Mile while police investigate and piece together what happened.